UK Declares Sanctions Against China For ‘Human Rights Abuses’ To Uighur Muslims

by : Cameron Frew on : 22 Mar 2021 16:43
UK Declares Sanctions Against China For 'Human Rights Abuses' To Uighur MuslimsPA Images

The UK has declared sanctions against China due to ‘gross human rights violations’ against Uighur Muslims.

The country has been discriminating against Uighurs for years, with more than a million held in mass detention facilities in Xinjiang province since 2017, as per Amnesty International, in an effort to ‘wipe out religious beliefs and aspects of cultural identity to enforce political loyalty’.

Amid the abuse of human rights, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has now announced the first UK sanctions against Chinese government officials.

UK Declares Sanctions Against China For 'Human Rights Abuses' To Uighur MuslimsPA Images

The sanctions are targeted at the perpetrators of human rights violations taking place against Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, according to the government website.

Raab said, ‘The evidence of widespread human rights abuses in Xinjiang cannot be ignored – including mass detention and surveillance, reports of torture and forced sterilisation. Working with our international partners we are imposing targeted sanctions to hold those responsible to account.’

The sanctions will be immediately imposed against the Public Security Bureau of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which is responsible for security and policing in the area.

They will also affect four senior officials attached to Xinjiang and its horrific practices against Uighurs: Zhu Hailun, former secretary of the political and legal affairs committee; Wang Junzheng, deputy secretary of the party committee; Wang Mingshan, secretary of the political and legal affairs committee; and Chen Mingguo, vice chairman of the Xinjiang government.

The sanctions will see asset freezes and travel bans issued against the above, authorised under the UK’s Global Human Rights sanctions regime for systemic violations against Uighurs and other minorities.

The government press release explains, ‘The measures come as part of intensive diplomacy by the UK, United States, Canada and European Union to deliver complementary action on Xinjiang. It follows the trend of a growing number of countries holding China to account for its human rights record, with 39 countries signing a joint statement at the UN.’

It adds, ‘Acting together sends the clearest possible signal that the international community is united in its condemnation of China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang and the need for Beijing to end its discriminatory and oppressive practices in the region.’

A recent Amnesty report found that Uighur children were being forcibly separated from their families, with parents having to flee the country and leaving their kids in the care of grandparents and other relatives who’ve since been taken to interment camps, where there’s reports of forced labour, sterilisation and systematic rape, abuse and torture.

