UK Government Confirms Second Wave Of Coronavirus Across Europe
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said there is a second wave of the pandemic starting to ‘roll across Europe’.
The news comes after the British government’s decision to make Britons returning from holidays in Spain to self-isolate for two weeks.
Hancock said the UK must do everything it can to prevent the second wave ‘reaching these shores’.
During an interview with Sky News this morning, July 30, he said:
I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it.
While Spain appears to be the main country of concern, there have been an increase in the number of cases in countries including France, Germany and Belgium. It’s said that 36 countries across the continent have seen an increase in infection rates based on a seven-day rolling average compared to the week prior, reported The Telegraph.
On Tuesday, July 28, Prime Minster Boris Johnson addressed his fears of a second wave.
As per The Express, he said:
Let’s be absolutely clear about what’s happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends, I’m afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic.
Clearly we now face, I’m afraid, the threat of a second wave in other parts of Europe and we just have to be vigilant and we have to be very mindful.
We are always looking at ways in which we can mitigate the impact of the quarantine, try to help people, try to make sure that the science is working to help travellers and holidaymakers.
In a bid to prevent a second wave in the UK, it was announced today that Britons with coronavirus symptoms must now isolate for 10 days instead of seven.
Speaking to The Telegraph about the rise in cases, Professor Jose Vazquez-Boland, Chair of Infectious Diseases at the University of Edinburgh, says it’s due to lockdown being lifted:
What we are facing is a comeback of community transmission after removing the lockdown measures. We have to be clear that the efficacy of lockdowns is only temporary. There will be a resurgence of new cases every time social restriction measures are lifted as long as the virus remains in circulation.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
