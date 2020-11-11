UK Government Has Just 50 Days Left To Avoid £80 Billion Trade Failure PA Images

UK-based businesses could see an £80 billion disruption of global trade, if the UK government doesn’t secure a deal with the European Union in the next 50 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just less than two months to sign free-trade agreements with non-EU countries, such as Mexico, Canada and Singapore, to replace the deals the UK currently has access to.

What is perhaps even more concerning is the fact that the deals are published by today, November 11, there will be no time for parliament to ratify them under the time frames set out in law – something which was pointed out to the government in a letter from shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry, to trade secretary Liz Truss.

The UK also risks missing out on crucial deals with the likes of Turkey, Egypt and Algeria, which could lead to tariffs of up to £38 billion on British exports and £41 billion on imports.

A spokesperson for the Trade Department has confirmed the government is in talks to try and roll over the current deals in place and will try to ‘sign further agreements in the coming weeks,’ as the Independent reports.

They added:

We are working with our partners to ensure that signed continuity agreements with all 52 partner countries are able to enter into force after the end of the transition period.

It is still possible that the government could roll over the deals, according to Sam Lowe, a senior fellow at the Centre of European Reform, but it some countries will be more difficult than others.

‘It now seems likely that the UK will manage to roll over the majority of the EU’s trade agreements by the end of the year. Of those outstanding, Canada, Singapore and Vietnam will probably be done in the coming weeks, but Mexico will be a struggle,’ they said.

‘Perhaps the most important one of those left to do is also among the trickiest: Turkey. Turkey is in a customs union with the EU, which means that it can only strike a trade deal with the UK if the EU also does so. Assuming the EU and UK do reach agreement, this still doesn’t leave a lot of time to get everything sorted with Turkey.’

According to Allie Renison, head of Europe and trade policy at the Institute of Directors, it is absolutely essential that these deals carry over past December 31, for the survival of many UK businesses.

‘While the government is doing a lot of running just to stand still, the value of continuity in a world full of uncertainty should not be understated, she said.

‘Businesses need as much stability on trade as possible, and countries jealously guard access to their markets, so these rollovers should not be taken for granted.’