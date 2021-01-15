UK Government Paid Influencers £63,000 To Promote NHS Test And Trace App

PA/shaughnaphillips/Instagram

The UK government paid influencers a whopping £63,000 to promote the NHS Test and Trace App.

42 social media influencers were part of the campaign that took place last year, including the likes of well-known Love Island stars Shaughna Phillips, Chris Hughes and Josh Denzel.

From the numbers, it’s likely each celebrity received around £1,500 to promote the app – but this may have varied depending on how many followers they had.

The news comes via a Freedom of Information request from Full Fact, which also found through its own research that posts from 11 of the 42 influencers were interacted with a total of 81,963 times. Interactions include how many times something has been liked and commented on.

Full Fact, a team of independent fact checkers and campaigners, received a statement from the Cabinet Office along with the information.

The statement read:

As part of the wider communications strategy for raising essential awareness of the NHS Test and Trace service and the importance of testing for Covid-19, we have been working with key micro and macro influencers to reach young adults in a channel they regularly engage with, as we also use traditional marketing and advertorials to reach adults via print, radio and TV advertising.

The government admitted back in August to paying influencers to promote the app, but did not disclose how much it had spent.

As per Metro Online, a spokesperson said at the time, ‘Our use of social media influencers has meant over seven million people have been reached. This is just one part of a wider campaign utilising TV, radio, social, print and other advertisements to ensure the public has the information it needs.’

Despite its efforts at promoting Track and Trace, the government received backlash for it after many dubbed it too late by the time it came into action. People have also been faced with technical issues on the app, further fuelling peoples’ frustrations.

Some influencers have come under fire in recent days after a large cohort of them have been holidaying in Dubai, despite the UK currently being in its third national lockdown.

Many celebrities’ Instagrams, including that of Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry and The Only Way Is Essex’s James Lock, have been filled with holiday pictures of them appearing to be having the time of their lives.

Despite the way it appears on social media, many have promised that they’re only in Dubai for work purposes and that they’ve been ‘grafting’ while they’ve been there.