UK Government Responds To ‘Error’ In Boris Johnson’s Congratulations Tweet To Biden

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Nov 2020 10:00
The UK government has responded after it was revealed that Boris Johnson’s ‘congratulations’ message to President-elect Joe Biden was originally addressed to Donald Trump.

A spokesperson has cited the blunder as a ‘technical error’ after Twitter users noticed you could faintly see the name ‘Trump’ in the background of the post.

On closer inspection, political commentators Guido Fawkes discovered that the message also had the phrase ‘second term’ buried in it, seemingly confirming suspicions that the post had originally been made with a Trump re-election in mind.

Boris posted the message, which congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their win, on Saturday night, November 7, after American broadcasters announced the Democratic Party’s victory.

‘Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,’ the post read.

‘The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.’

A government spokesperson has now responded to the mishap, blaming a ‘technical error,’ which left the alternative message imprinted in the background of the post.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate winKamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate winPA Images

‘As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election,’ a spokesperson for the government said, as per BBC News.

‘A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.’

Boris has not personally commented on the no-doubt embarrassing blunder, however he did take to Twitter again on Monday, November 9, to announce he had just spoken to Biden on the phone, to congratulate him on his win.

‘I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic,’ he wrote.

Johnson is believed to be the first European leader to speak to Biden following the election, while incumbent President Donald Trump refuses to accept defeat.

So far, there has been no mention of the lingering tensions between the PM and Biden, after Biden made it publicly known that he was opposed to Brexit. The president-elect has, however, made it clear that ensuring peace in Northern Ireland is an absolutely essential part of ensuring any post-Brexit UK-US trade deal is made.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

