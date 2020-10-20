UK Government Urged To Sell Cocaine And Ecstasy In Pharmacies PA Images

Campaigners have urged the UK government to supply Class A drugs to state-run pharmacies on a national scale to reduce crime statistics and tackle addiction.

Transform, a drug reform charity, has outlined a proposal to not only legalise the likes of cocaine and ecstasy across the country, but sell them across the counter.

The charity has published a book in which it sets out a specific plan for special state-run pharmacies to help tackle the ‘unwinnable war against drugs’, according to a report in the Guardian.

The book, which features a foreword written by the former prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, argues for a more liberal approach to drugs, claiming that allowing some substances to be sold by specially trained chemists – with appropriate health warnings on the packet – is a viable way of reducing crime.

‘As consensus grows that the ‘war on drugs’ has failed, so does the need for a frank exploration of the alternatives … It is essential that we begin a serious discussion on how we regulate stimulants,’ Clark says.

The book also contains a mock-up of what the packaging could look like and how users could expect to receive their supply.

The former president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, also backs the idea, having said throughout his career that it would be a way to hurt the profits of certain mafia organisations, which would in turn have a knock-on effect in reducing criminal activity.

The book also suggests a specialist regulatory system be introduced to license the sale of said drugs, which would in turn be overseen by the government. The regulator would be responsible for a pricing structure and their packaging and labelling. Public advertising would be forbidden, and consumers would also need to be 18 or above to buy.

Adults purchasing drugs would only be offered a single dose and would provide health advice and information on reducing a person’s intake, which could help wean them off their addiction while offering the relevant support to do so.

Transform’s chief executive, Dr. James Nicholls, believes the book is a helpful and practical approach to reducing the drug problem in the UK. Explaining how it would help addicts and tackle crime, he said, ‘Our proposals would take drug supply away from organised crime groups, creating a system that reduces harm rather than increasing it. The status quo can’t continue.’

In a statement, the Home Office unsurprisingly dismissed the idea, with a statement of ‘absolutely not’, while still denying the legalisation of cannabis ‘because it is detrimental to health and mental health’.