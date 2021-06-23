UK Government’s Creepy ‘One Britain One Nation’ Day For Kids Compared To Hitler Youth

1Britain1Nation/Twitter/PA Images

The UK government has backed a campaign encouraging school children to sing a patriotic song on One Britain One Nation Day, but critics have hit back at the idea by comparing it to the Hitler Youth.

Set to be celebrated on June 25, One Britain One Nation (OBON) is a campaign that aims to bring the country together to ‘celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect, and a tremendous desire to help others.’

Advert 10

According to its website, OBON aims to ‘make Britain an international model of moral rectitude,’ noting: ‘Today’s Britain boasts a wonderful array of cultures. It is our multicultural identity that makes Britain so unique.’

The government made its approval for the campaign clear this week with a post on Twitter, where the Department for Education said it was encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate the day.

As part of the movement, children are encouraged to sing a patriotic song, which was written by school children from Bradford, and includes the lyrics: ‘We are Britain and we have one dream – to unite all people in one great team.’

Advert 10

It also describes the country as ‘united forever, never apart’ and ends by repeating ‘Strong Britain, Great Nation’ four times.

Following the government’s support for the campaign, critics took to social media to express their concerns, with many likening it to the Hitler Youth, the organisation set up by Adolf Hitler to educate and train young males in Nazi principles.

Sharing the news of the government’s backing, one Twitter user wrote: ‘Reminiscent of Hitler Youth. Very worrying. #HitlerYouth.’

Advert 10

Another commented, ‘OBON, the Tories version of the Hitler Youth, keep it up Boris,’ while a third wrote: ‘One Britain one nation #OBON ….. are you encouraging a little Hitler Youth here?’

Though the Department for Education has shown its support for schools promoting ‘fundamental British values including tolerance and respect,’ and One Britain One Nation’s ‘broad aims to help children learn about equality, kindness and pride,’ the department stressed that it has ‘not asked people to sing songs or endorsed any specific materials for One Britain One Nation day.’

Advert 10

As well as singing the song on Friday, school children are encouraged to clap for one minute to recognise the people who helped during the pandemic.

One Britain One Nation was launched by former policeman Kash Singh, and writes on its website that it hopes to ‘instil a sense of pride and self-esteem in our youth.’

In celebrating the day ‘in the spirit it is intended,’ schools have been told they ‘MUST’ encourage children to clap and sing the OBON DAY 2021 anthem.

Advert 10