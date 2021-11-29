unilad
Advert

UK Headed For White Christmas As Arctic Blast Set To Last ‘For Weeks’

by : Shola Lee on : 29 Nov 2021 10:15
UK Headed For White Christmas As Arctic Blast Set To Last 'For Weeks'Alamy/Universal

The UK could be headed for a white Christmas, as an arctic blast is set to take over the festive season with temperatures as low as -10°C. 

Temperatures dropped last week as Storm Arwen brought in cold conditions and gale-force winds.

Advert

Three people were killed as a result of falling trees caused by Storm Arwen, and a ‘danger to life’ alert was issued alongside a red wind warning.

Will it be a white Christmas? (Alamy)Alamy

Storm Arwen has since been deemed by Network Rail Scotland as ‘one of the most challenging storms in recent memory’.

However, these frosty conditions are expected to stick around for around 2 weeks, with cold weather predicted well into January.

Advert

In an interview with The Mirror, James Madden from Exacta Weather revealed it was likely we would see more of the same.

He said:

Snow on Christmas day is more likely in the north of the country. We can’t rule out festive snow anywhere.

Snow (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan explained that an ‘artic shot’ was the cause of the sudden temperature drop.

He continued:

As Storm Arwen is clearing out to Europe, a cold northerly flow of wind has been left behind in the UK, causing some of the bitterly cold temperatures we’ve seen.

However, there are also two flood warnings in place this week, one for the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, in addition to the Upper River Derwent.

Advert

The Met Office also warned of ‘widespread frost’ that will develop on ‘some surfaces’ after the ‘longer spells’ of ‘rain, sleet and snow clear […] the south’ last week.

With temperatures climbing down, seeing Birmingham reach -5°C, definitely take gloves if you are planning on sledging.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Re-Sold For Thousands By Fans
Film and TV

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Re-Sold For Thousands By Fans

Six More Cases Of New Omicron Variant Found In The UK
News

Six More Cases Of New Omicron Variant Found In The UK

Katherine Ryan ‘Disgusted’ By Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Dating Rumours
Celebrity

Katherine Ryan ‘Disgusted’ By Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Dating Rumours

Elliot Page Tests New Phone Works With Topless Pic
Celebrity

Elliot Page Tests New Phone Works With Topless Pic

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Met Office, Now, Snow, weather

Credits

The Sun and 1 other

  1. The Sun

    XMAS CHILL UK weather – Britain could have white Christmas as ‘Arctic shot’ snow & freezing temperatures may last for weeks

  2. The Mirror

    Britain gripped by big chill for ALL December - but it could mean a white Christmas

 