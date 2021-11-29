UK Headed For White Christmas As Arctic Blast Set To Last ‘For Weeks’

Alamy/Universal

The UK could be headed for a white Christmas, as an arctic blast is set to take over the festive season with temperatures as low as -10°C.

Temperatures dropped last week as Storm Arwen brought in cold conditions and gale-force winds.

Three people were killed as a result of falling trees caused by Storm Arwen, and a ‘danger to life’ alert was issued alongside a red wind warning.

Alamy

Storm Arwen has since been deemed by Network Rail Scotland as ‘one of the most challenging storms in recent memory’.

However, these frosty conditions are expected to stick around for around 2 weeks, with cold weather predicted well into January.

In an interview with The Mirror, James Madden from Exacta Weather revealed it was likely we would see more of the same.

He said:

Snow on Christmas day is more likely in the north of the country. We can’t rule out festive snow anywhere.

Alamy

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan explained that an ‘artic shot’ was the cause of the sudden temperature drop.

He continued:

As Storm Arwen is clearing out to Europe, a cold northerly flow of wind has been left behind in the UK, causing some of the bitterly cold temperatures we’ve seen.

However, there are also two flood warnings in place this week, one for the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, in addition to the Upper River Derwent.

The Met Office also warned of ‘widespread frost’ that will develop on ‘some surfaces’ after the ‘longer spells’ of ‘rain, sleet and snow clear […] the south’ last week.

With temperatures climbing down, seeing Birmingham reach -5°C, definitely take gloves if you are planning on sledging.