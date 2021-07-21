UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures
The number of people who have died amid ongoing hot weather in the UK continues to rise as temperatures have reached more than 30°C.
Police have announced that the body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a canal yesterday, July 20, in Leeds, where residents experienced heat of around 27°C.
Officers were called to the scene at Stocking Lane in Knottingley, West Yorkshire at approximately 5:30pm to recover the body of the teen, who was then pronounced dead.
The 15-year-old’s death brings the total number of people who have lost their lives in the heatwave to 11, with West Yorkshire Police now appealing for information about how the teen ended up in the water.
It comes after a total of five people died on Sunday, including a teenage girl who was pulled from Ducklington Lake in Witney, and a 19-year-old man whose body was discovered by police after he disappeared at Salford Quays in Manchester.
In Carlisle, police found the body of a teenage boy who had vanished after swimming in the River Eden in Rickerby Park, while in Yorkshire the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the River Ouse, according to the Evening Standard.
On Sunday evening, emergency services in Dorset were called with reports that a man had fallen off rocks at Stair Hole in the Purbeck area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The total number of deaths also includes a swimmer whose body washed up at Wakefield nature park; a 29-year-old man who drowned near Blackpool, and a man whose body was recovered from the water in a disused quarry in Dove Holes, Derbyshire.
Speaking about the 15-year-old’s death in a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson said it was a ‘tragic incident in which a boy has sadly lost his life’.
He continued:
I would like to advise people of the dangers posed by open water. Even on days as hot as we have had recently, canals can still be very cold and cold water can cause cramps in even the strongest swimmers.
Currents created by boats and water movements around locks and weirs can also be dangerous. There may also be items lurking beneath the surface that could cause injury.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the teen’s family are being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is underway by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, with detectives ‘keen to hear’ from anyone who was in the area at the time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
