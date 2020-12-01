UK High Court Rules Children Under 16 Seeking Gender Reassignment Can Only Consent If They Understand Treatment

transgender PA Images

In a landmark case, the High Court has ruled that trans children below the age of 16 may only consent to puberty blockers if they are able to understand the nature of the treatment.

Passing judgment today, Tuesday, December 1, Dame Victoria Sharp, seated with Lord Justice Lewis and Mrs Justice Lieven, stated that under 16s would be required to understand ‘the immediate and long-term consequences of the treatment’ before being able to consent hormone blockers.

This case was brought by Keira Bell, who began taking puberty blockers at 16 but then ‘detransitioned’, against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust. Ms A, the mum of a 16-year-old autistic girl on the trust’s waiting list, also brought the legal action.

As reported by BBC News, Bell, now 23, has said that the trust, which is the only UK based gender identity development service for children, should have challenged her decision to transition to a male as a teenager, a decision which saw her prescribed puberty blockers at the age of 16.

In their ruling, as per The Independent, the judges said:

It is highly unlikely that a child aged 13 or under would be competent to give consent to the administration of puberty blockers. It is doubtful that a child aged 14 or 15 could understand and weigh the long-term risks and consequences of the administration of puberty blockers.

They continued:

In respect of young persons aged 16 and over, the legal position is that there is a presumption that they have the ability to consent to medical treatment. Given the long-term consequences of the clinical interventions at issue in this case, and given that the treatment is as yet innovative and experimental, we recognise that clinicians may well regard these as cases where the authorisation of the court should be sought prior to commencing the clinical treatment.

Bell’s lawyers argued that children are too young to be able to consent to such treatments, which can result in irreversible physical changes.

Bell was reportedly prescribed puberty blockers after three one-hour-long appointments. She was initially put on hormone blockers for a couple of years before being put on testosterone for just over four years. At 20 years old, she underwent a double mastectomy through the adult clinic.

Speaking with This Morning, Bell said:

There was no exploration of the feelings that I had, no psychiatric assessment. It was very brief and based on my recent past. There was no in depth discussion. I can see now when I reflect back it was all very rushed, and I wish that there was some psychiatric assessment. At the end of the day I feel like it should have been explored into why I had those feelings and not just accepted for what they were.

Bell started de-transitioning last year and, in January, launched legal action against the Tavistock Clinic over its prescription of puberty blockers, stating that she wanted to ‘avoid all the bad things that happened to me basically’.

A spokesperson for the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust said:

The Trust is disappointed by today’s judgment and we understand that the outcome is likely to cause anxiety for patients and their families. Our first duty is to our patients, particularly those currently receiving hormone blocking treatment and we are working with our partners, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, to provide support for patients concerned about the impact on their care. The Trust is seeking permission to appeal the judgment, and in the meantime, confirms its ongoing support for the review commissioned by NHS England being led by Dr Hilary Cass. We will update our statement once we know the outcome of today’s further court proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mermaids, a charity which supports transgender children, has stated that the ruling deals a ‘potentially devastating blow to trans under-16s’, describing it as a ‘betrayal of trans young people’.