UK High Court To Rule On ‘Unfair’ Down’s Syndrome Abortion Law

Hi! I am Heidi, I am 24. I live a very happy, fun and fulfilled life.

At the moment in the UK, babies can be aborted right up to birth if they are considered to be ‘seriously handicapped’. They include me in that definition of being seriously handicapped – just because I have an extra chromosome! Can you believe that?

What it says to me is that my life just isn’t as valuable as others, and I don’t think that’s right. I think it’s downright discrimination!