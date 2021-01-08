UK Medicines Regulator Approves Third Covid-19 Vaccine For Use

Today’s approval brings more encouraging news to the public and the healthcare sector.

Having a third COVID-19 vaccine approved for supply following a robust and thorough assessment of all the available data is an important goal to have achieved and I am proud that the agency has helped to make this a reality.

The progress we are now making for vaccines on the regulatory front, whilst not cutting any corners, is helping in our global fight against this disease and ultimately helping to save lives. I want to echo that our goal is always to put the protection of the public first.