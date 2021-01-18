UK Now Has Highest COVID Death Rate In The World

Coronavirus PA Images

The UK now has the highest coronavirus of any country on Earth, as per the latest data.

There has been an average daily death toll of 935 in the UK over the past week, with the equivalent of more than 16 people in every million dying from coronavirus every day.

Statistics from the University of Oxford-based research platform Our World in Data now show that the UK’s per capita death rate is higher than anywhere else on the planet.

Boris PA Images

The UK has now overtaken the Czech Republic, which had previously recorded the highest death rate since January 11, with the government having published the latest coronavirus deaths late on Sunday, January 17.

An additional 671 coronavirus deaths recorded on Sunday now brings the total number of confirmed deaths in the UK up to 89,261.

This is reportedly the highest cumulative death toll of any country in Europe, ranking only behind the US, Brazil, India and Mexico globally, all of which have significantly higher populations.

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In England PA Images

The UK death rate is now understood to be higher than the rate recorded during the first wave of infections back in April, when the UK saw 13 daily deaths per million people at the peak.

These latest figures reveal that the number of those hospitalised with coronavirus is now far higher than the number seen during the first peak.

