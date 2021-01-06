UK Passes 1,000 Daily COVID Deaths For First Time Since April
The UK has today surpassed 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for the first time since April, with a record-high number of cases having also been announced.
With 62,322 more positive tests, the Department of Health and Social Care has today reported a total of 1,041 deaths. This is only the tenth time throughout the pandemic that the UK has counted 1,000 deaths, with today being the highest daily count since April 21.
The latest figure brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK up to 77,346.
Speaking in the House of Commons today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained that the government would have to remain ‘extremely cautious’ in regards to when businesses, organisations and services can begin reopening.
Johnson said:
When we begin to move out of lockdown I promise they [schools] will be the very first things to reopen.
That moment may come after the February half-term, although we should remain extremely cautious about the timetable ahead.
And as was the case last spring, our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will be not a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.
Each of the UK’s four nations will now leave a period of up to 12 weeks between the first and second doses of the vaccine, as opposed to giving them both within a 21-day period.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated it would not recommend withholding the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine for up to 12 weeks, suggesting instead that the interval should reduced to between three to four weeks.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggests that 1.1 million people living in private households in England had coronavirus between December 27 and January 2.
