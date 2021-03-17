UK Police Will Record Misogyny As Hate Crime For First Time To Protect Women

Pixabay/PA Images

Police in the UK will record misogyny as a hate crime, a home affairs minister has announced.

The landmark move will be welcomed by campaigners who had been advocating for stronger protections for women.

As of autumn this year, police officers will be required to specifically note if crimes were motivated by ‘hatred of sex or gender’, HuffPost reports.

Announcing the decision today, Baronness Susan Williams, a minister for Home Affairs, said she will ask all police forces to record and identify any crimes ‘including stalking and harassment and sexual offences’, where the victim perceives it to have been motivated by misogyny.

The change is being implemented on an experimental basis for now before a long-term decision is made.

‘Once we have considered the Law Commission’s recommendations, we will shortly begin the consultation with the National Police Chiefs Council and forces on this, with a view to commencing the experimental collection of data from this autumn,’ Williams said.

PA Images

Calls for an amendment to the law to include misogyny under hate crime have intensified this week after the killing of Sarah Everard.

Stella Creasy, a Labour MP who has been campaigning to amend the Domestic Abuse Bill to cover the issue, told BBC News that we are in an ‘epidemic’ of violence against women.

‘You will have heard over the last four or five days an outpouring of stories from women about the abuse, harassment and violence they face. Most of it doesn’t get reported as they don’t believe it is going to be taken seriously,’ she said.

She added: ‘In the police forces where they are already doing this, not only has it helped with detecting crime, it has also helped with confidence in the police and changing the culture in the police about how they deal with violence against women.’

Citizens UK said in an earlier blogpost that recognising misogyny as a hate crime could prevent much more serious crimes.

Helen Voce, Nottingham Women’s Centre CEO told the campaign group: ‘Misogyny is the soil in which violence against women grows. The same attitudes at the root of sexism and harassment are the same attitudes that drive more serious domestic and sexual violence.’

‘As such, by classifying misogyny as a hate crime enables the police to deal robustly with the root cause of violence against women,’ the group said.