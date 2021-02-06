UK Pubs And Restaurants Could Reopen In April With No Alcohol
Pubs and restaurants in the UK could reopen in April, but will not serve alcohol, reports have suggested.
Other options believed to be under consideration by the government could include keeping pubs shut until May but allowing for takeaway pints to be served from April onwards.
At the time of writing, no official dates have been given in regards to the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously stated that lockdown measures in England will remain in place until at least March 8, when it’s believed schools could be allowed to reopen.
Government sources have said hospitality venues could initially be restricted to serving takeaway drinks only so as to encourage customers to remain outdoors, The Sun reports.
It’s expected that large groups will have to remain either in beer gardens or on pavements as venues begin to reopen, with the understanding that ‘ventilation is key’.
It has also been claimed that the 10.00pm curfew, which was first introduced as part of the regional tier restrictions in September last year, could be scrapped.
Johnson has reportedly ordered ‘a simplification’ of the rules, meaning customers won’t have to purchase a scotch egg before being served.
Ministers are reportedly determined for the hospitality industry ‘to open properly this time,’ after many establishments were left economically not viable on account of the curfew and complicated tier restrictions regarding drinking with food.
Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:
Our sector is in limbo. And at several points in the last 12 months pubs and breweries have effectively had to pour their revenues down the drain.
Complex rules varying in area to area left punters and landlords confused, and police warning they were all but unenforceable
Rules on what you had to eat to get served left even ministers that drew them up struggling to clearly define what constituted ‘a substantial meal’.
It’s understood that 87 million pints of beer had been wasted since the beginning of the pandemic, setting the hospitality sector back an approximate £331 million in rolling lockdowns and tier red tape.
