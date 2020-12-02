UK Regulator Approves Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
The UK has become the first country to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.
The Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has declared that the vaccine, which offers as much as 95% protection against coronavirus, is safe to be rolled out.
It’s been reported that immunisations could begin within a matter of days for those in high priority groups.
As reported by BBC News, the UK has already ordered 40 million doses, which is enough to vaccinate 20 million people, using two shots each. An approximate 10 million doses are expected to become available soon.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:
The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.
This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) will shortly publish its final advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.
The statement continues:
The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week. The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large-scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.
To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.
This is reported to be the fastest-ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking just 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that would normally be a decade in the process.
Further details about the vaccine will be released shortly, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.
