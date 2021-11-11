UK Set To Snow For Days Next Week With -11°C Arctic Blast

Remaining changeable and autumnal particularly to the north through the start of this period as low-pressure systems dominate, sometimes accompanied by rain and strong winds.

Elsewhere while rain is possible at times, drier and brighter conditions are more likely in the south and southeast regions, although some rain will likely reach even here at times.

A rather cold start to the period will likely be followed by a brief recovery in temperatures, before a further likely trend down later on in the month.

Later on in the month there will also be an increasing chance of some wintry conditions, mainly over the higher ground in the north, but with a slight risk to lower levels.