UK Set To Snow For Days Next Week With -11°C Arctic Blast
It’s time to dig out those gloves and welly boots, with snow reported to be on the way in parts of the UK.
According to Netweather charts, on Wednesday, November 17, it is highly possible that snow will fall in Scotland, before likely hitting the North East of England the following day.
The risk of snow will at this point rise alongside the eastern side of the UK on Saturday, November 20, suggesting there will be a very high chance of snow throughout much of the UK.
Scotland, northern England and the Midlands will reportedly experience the heaviest snowfall, with a predicted 6ins (16cm) of snow at least set to fall within the Scottish regions of Portree, Fort William and Inverness on November 26.
That very same week, it’s predicted that temperatures will plummet to somewhere between -7C and -11C approximately, bringing full-blown big coat weather.
The Met Office has also stated that we will probably see temperatures fall at the beginning of next week, and once again as the month comes to a close.
As per the Mirror, the Met Office has stated:
Remaining changeable and autumnal particularly to the north through the start of this period as low-pressure systems dominate, sometimes accompanied by rain and strong winds.
Elsewhere while rain is possible at times, drier and brighter conditions are more likely in the south and southeast regions, although some rain will likely reach even here at times.
A rather cold start to the period will likely be followed by a brief recovery in temperatures, before a further likely trend down later on in the month.
Later on in the month there will also be an increasing chance of some wintry conditions, mainly over the higher ground in the north, but with a slight risk to lower levels.
Bookies have recently slashed odds on this November being the coldest on record, from 3-1 to just 50-4.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read