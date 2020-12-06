UK Students Plan Largest Rent Strike In 40 Years Shutterstock

University students in the UK are planning the biggest rent strike in more than 40 years.

At least 20 different rent strikes are currently being planned, in response to being forced to pay full rent – even if the room is completely empty – while universities offer very little in-person teaching.

The strikes are also in response to the heavy-handed lock-ins forced on students in halls of residence during lockdown.

Both Oxford and Sussex universities are said to have signed up hundreds of students, who will refuse to pay their next semester’s rent, while the likes of Goldsmiths, Edinburgh, Cambridge and London universities also plan similar action.

‘This is the biggest wave of student renter militancy in over 40 years,’ Matthew Lee, from Rent Strike, told The Guardian.

‘The last time there was resistance on this scale was in the mid-1970s.’

The group has accused universities of treating students like cash cows, encouraging them to pay rent in student halls while they’re either locked inside, barely able to attend any actual lectures, or living at home anyway, unable to get out of strict rent contracts.

It comes after students at the University of Manchester managed to its halls rent cut by 30% for this term, following successful mass rent strike. Last month, the university controversially erected fences all around the campus grounds, leaving residents feeling like caged animals.

The university said the fences were to allow security to man a designated exit and entrance, where they could check students’ ID. However, the university was forced to apologise after students tore the fences down in protest.

Now, the first-year students who arranged the strike, are joining other universities on a mission to get rent cuts for the rest of the academic year. As many as 600 students are said to be planning to withhold their rent from January.

Ben McGowan, who helped organise the Manchester protest, still hasn’t received any face-to-face teaching yet, which means paying large sums of money to live on the student campus is completely redundant.

‘We are going to keep withholding our rent and we are helping other universities set up their own strikes because every student in the country deserves a rent cut,’ he said.

‘Students should not be paying for halls when they are not there.’

Thousands of students across the various universities are expected to take part in the strike.