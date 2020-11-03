UK Terror Threat Level Raised To ‘Severe’
The UK’s terror threat level has now been raised from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’.
This decision to was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, based at London’s MI5 headquarters, which gives recommendations independently of the UK government.
‘Severe’ indicates the second highest level set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and the Security Service (MI5), and means that the prospect of a terrorist attack is now regarded to be ‘highly likely’.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has stated:
The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe.
This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.
The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.
As reported by BBC News, the terrorism threat level in the UK was raised to the highest possible rating of ‘critical’, in the days after the May 2017 bombing at the Manchester Arena.
The rating was briefly raised to this level once again in September of the same year, following a partial explosion on a Tube at Parsons Green.
The level remained at the second highest rating of ‘severe’ until November 2019, when it was dropped to ‘substantial’. It has remained at this level until today’s announcement.
This news comes after recent terrorist incidents in Austria and France. Four people died during an attack in Vienna on the evening of Monday, November 2, and three people died in a knife attack in Nice just last week.
In response to last night’s attack in Vienna, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria – we stand united with you against terror.
More to follow as this story develops.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsPriti Patel/Twitter and 2 others
Priti Patel/Twitter
BBC News
Boris Johnson/Twitter