UK To Ban US-Based Neo-Nazi Group Atomwaffen Division As Terrorist Organisation

PA Images

The UK Government will ban Atomwaffen Division, a US-based neo-Nazi group, as a terrorist organisation.

According to the Southern Law Poverty Centre, AWD initially formed out of Iron March in 2015, ‘an influential fascist forum’ that went offline four years ago.

In February 2020, AWD was believed to have disbanded following the arrests of several members on harassment charges. Months later, it reformed as the National Socialist Order (NSO), with the mission of building ‘an Aryan, National Socialist world by any means necessary’.

The Home Office described the organisation as a ‘predominantly US-based white supremacist group that celebrates and promotes the use of violence in order to bring about a fascist, white ethno-state by means of a ‘race war’.’ It is also believed AWD has ties to other British terrorist groups, such as National Action and Sonnenkrieg Division, both of which have been proscribed.

As reported by The Independent, a Home Office spokesperson said: ‘The government assesses that it is the same group operating under a different name but adhering to the same twisted ideology as it did when it was called Atomwaffen Division.’

Both AWD and the National Socialist Order, regardless of alias, are expected to be proscribed by parliament this week, with members liable to up to 10 years in prison, increasable to 14 years under the laws of the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Bill awaiting royal assent.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘Vile and racist white supremacist groups like this exist to spread hate, sow division and advocate the use of violence to further their sick ideologies. I will do all I can to protect young and vulnerable people from being radicalised, which is why I am taking action to proscribe this dangerous group.’

One of AWD’s main influences is James Mason, a former American Nazi Party member and follower of cult leader Charles Manson, as well as Joseph Tommasi and William Pierce.

In addition to its ideology being more influenced by Satanism in recent years, it’s known for harassing and sending threats to journalists, as well as targeting people with ‘swatting’ – the act of misleading emergency dispatchers with information that sparks the arrival of a SWAT team at a person’s location.

Putting AWD forward for a ban comes after a meeting of the Proscription Review Group, formed of a range of representatives from operational partners, the intelligence community and other experts from across government to assess the risk posed by groups which may be considered for proscription.