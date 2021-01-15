UK To Close All Travel Corridors From Monday

PA Images/Pixabay

The UK is closing all its travel corridors from 4am Monday, January 18.

New strains of COVID have been detected in the UK and, by closing its travel corridors, it’s hoped no more strains will be able to get in.

The decision to close all travel corridors comes after a ban on travellers from South America and Portugal came into force today, January 15.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the closures will be in place until at least February 15.

Boris PA Images

Speaking at this evening’s press conference, he said, ‘It’s vital to take these extra measures now when day-by-day we are making such strides in protecting the population.’

For anyone wanting to come into the UK, they will now have to provide proof of a negative COVID test that had been taken in the 72 hours running up to their flight.

Upon arrival, they then must quarantine for 10 days, however, according to Metro Online, there is the chance of shortening their quarantine time by doing an extra test on day five.

Johnson continued:

It’s precisely because we have the hope of that vaccine and the risk of new strains coming from overseas that we must take additional steps now to stop those strains from entering the country.

Airport

Vaccinations have been rolling out across the country and it’s now said around 40% of British people over the age of 85 have now been vaccinated along with 40% of care home residents.

Despite the positive news, Johnson stated that now ‘is not the time for relaxation’. As of today, more than two million people worldwide have died from the virus.

Currently there more than 37,000 patients in hospital being treated for COVID across the UK. One place to be badly hit is the capital causing London’s mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a COVID emergency in the city.

PA Images

Announcing the news last Friday, January 8, Khan encouraged London’s residents to stay at home as ‘the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point’.

He added, ‘If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.’

Following today’s news, Johnson has also said that the government will step up enforcement of the country’s travel quarantine rules.

