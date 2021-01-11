UK To Face ‘Worst Weeks Of Pandemic’, Professor Chris Whitty Warns PA Images

Chief medical officer Chris Witty has warned the next few weeks will be the worst of the pandemic for the NHS.

He is urging members of the public to minimise any unnecessary contact in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus, as hospitals up and down the country reach full capacity.

Advert 10

‘This is going to be a significant crisis for the NHS unless we take evasive action,’ he said , while appearing on BBC Breakfast today, January 11.

‘We have a very significant problem. The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS.’

He added:

Advert 10

What we need to do before the vaccines have had their effect… is we need to really double down: this is everybody’s problem. Any single unnecessary contact you have with someone is a potential link in a chain of transmission that will lead to a vulnerable person. We’ve all got to as individuals help the NHS, help our fellow citizens by minimising the amount of unnecessary contacts we have.

New Lockdown Will Last Until At Least March, Michael Gove Says PA Images

It comes as official figures revealed that as of Sunday, January 10, more than 30,000 hospital beds were being occupied with people currently fending off coronavirus, compared to the 18,000 seen in hospitals during the first peak in April 2020.

There has been speculation government ministers are considering tightening lockdown restrictions; something which Professor Witty refused to comment on.

Advert 10

Ministers are reported to be considering placing a ban on exercising with another person outside your household, as well as introducing mandatory mask wearing in offices.

Boris PA Images

It comes after a source told The Telegraph that too many people are using the exercise rule as an excuse ‘to go for a coffee in the park with their friend,’ adding that, ‘it may be we tighten up on things like that’.

Even support bubbles could potentially be taken away in a bid to reduce the spread, with claims Brits could be told they can only leave their homes once a week.

Advert 10

However, a source from No. 10 is reported to have told the publication that the focus will be on enforcing the current restrictions, rather than introducing new ones, over claims too many people are failing to adhere to the current lockdown.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a state of emergency in the capital, and has requested extra powers from the government, to introduce further restrictions, like wearing masks outdoors in busy areas such as supermarket queues.