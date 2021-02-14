UK Vaccinates 15 Million People And Hits Target One Day Early

PA Images

The UK has reached its target of offering 15 million people their first vaccine one day early.

More than 15 million people have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 immunisation, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced.

Advert 10

This comes more than two months after the first jab was delivered on December 8 last year. The UK was the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine for use.

PA Images

The government is expected to announce that it’s achieved its goal of offering those in the top four priority groups their first vaccine by February 15.

These groups include older care home residents and relevant care staff, frontline health and social care staff, everyone aged 70 and over and the clinically extremely vulnerable. From Monday, the rollout will include those over the age of 65 and people deemed critically vulnerable.

Advert 10

Zahawi tweeted, ‘15,000,000! Amazing team… we will not rest till we offer the vaccine to the whole of phase 1 the 1-9 categories of the most vulnerable & all over 50s by end April and then all adults.’

The speed of the vaccine rollout has been ramping up, with more than half a million people said to have received their jabs on both Thursday and Friday last week. Over the course of the week, the UK has been averaging 441,000 vaccines every day.

Before the beginning of May, the government is hoping to offer the first jabs to the last five high-priority groups, which include everyone over the age of 50 (split up into different categories) and those between the ages of 16 and 64 with conditions that make them vulnerable.

Advert 10