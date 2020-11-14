unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

UK Will Ban All Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Nov 2020 13:44
CARSCARSPA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars starting from 2030 onwards.

This ban will be implemented five years earlier than had originally been planned, with Britain having originally planned to introduce the ban from 2040 onwards, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Advert

In February 2020, Johnson brought this ban forward to 2035, and will reportedly now bring it forward once again.

carscarsPA

This development has been reported by the Financial Times, which has cited unnamed sources.

The Prime Minister will reportedly be announcing this ban in a speech he is expected to give on environmental policy next week. In this speech, Johnson is reportedly also expected to detail ‘a broader package of green initiatives’.

Advert

The date was reportedly moved forward to 2030 as a means of jump-starting the electric-car market in the UK, moving Britain closer towards its climate goal.

It’s expected that the government will be keeping 2035 as the date for the phasing-out of the sale of plug-in hybrid cars.

Boris JohnsonBoris JohnsonPA

Although there has been a substantial rise in electric car sales, the Financial Times has reported that this is still below 7% of all new vehicles bought throughout the UK last month.

Advert

It’s expected that funding boost for infrastructure will be needed to help persuade most motorists to make the switch to the new technology, which currently costs more than models fuelled by petrol or diesel.

It’s expected that an approximate £500 million of government funding will be put towards charging infrastructure, beginning next year.

This funding will go towards building new grid connections which will allow remote facilities – for example, motorway service stations – to install a greater amount of fast-charging charging points.

electric carelectric carPA
Advert

This development has also recently been reported on by BBC News, which was listed alongside various other climate related commitments the government is expected to announce.

A government spokesperson said:

We are taking every opportunity to build on the UK’s fantastic track record for tackling climate change.

This month the prime minister outlined ambitious plans to build back greener by making the UK the world leader in clean wind energy, which is just one part of his ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution, which will be set out further this year.

In December, the UK will co-host the Climate Ambition Summit for world leaders to bring forward plans to cut carbon emissions and set net zero targets in the run up to COP26 next year.

The government has stated that it is committed to the UK achieving the net zero target and will soon be announcing new measures.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Dropped By Law Firm Challenging Election Result In Pennsylvania
News

Donald Trump Dropped By Law Firm Challenging Election Result In Pennsylvania

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer Just Dropped
Film and TV

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer Just Dropped

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team
News

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team

Uranus Is Leaking Gas Into Space Every 17 Hours
Technology

Uranus Is Leaking Gas Into Space Every 17 Hours

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Cars, Environment, prime minister

Credits

Financial Times and 1 other

  1. Financial Times

    Johnson set to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030

  2. BBC News

    Extend scheme for cosy homes, green groups say

 