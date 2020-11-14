UK Will Ban All Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030

We are taking every opportunity to build on the UK’s fantastic track record for tackling climate change.

This month the prime minister outlined ambitious plans to build back greener by making the UK the world leader in clean wind energy, which is just one part of his ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution, which will be set out further this year.

In December, the UK will co-host the Climate Ambition Summit for world leaders to bring forward plans to cut carbon emissions and set net zero targets in the run up to COP26 next year.