UK Will Ban All Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars starting from 2030 onwards.
This ban will be implemented five years earlier than had originally been planned, with Britain having originally planned to introduce the ban from 2040 onwards, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In February 2020, Johnson brought this ban forward to 2035, and will reportedly now bring it forward once again.
This development has been reported by the Financial Times, which has cited unnamed sources.
The Prime Minister will reportedly be announcing this ban in a speech he is expected to give on environmental policy next week. In this speech, Johnson is reportedly also expected to detail ‘a broader package of green initiatives’.
The date was reportedly moved forward to 2030 as a means of jump-starting the electric-car market in the UK, moving Britain closer towards its climate goal.
It’s expected that the government will be keeping 2035 as the date for the phasing-out of the sale of plug-in hybrid cars.
Although there has been a substantial rise in electric car sales, the Financial Times has reported that this is still below 7% of all new vehicles bought throughout the UK last month.
It’s expected that funding boost for infrastructure will be needed to help persuade most motorists to make the switch to the new technology, which currently costs more than models fuelled by petrol or diesel.
It’s expected that an approximate £500 million of government funding will be put towards charging infrastructure, beginning next year.
This funding will go towards building new grid connections which will allow remote facilities – for example, motorway service stations – to install a greater amount of fast-charging charging points.
This development has also recently been reported on by BBC News, which was listed alongside various other climate related commitments the government is expected to announce.
A government spokesperson said:
We are taking every opportunity to build on the UK’s fantastic track record for tackling climate change.
This month the prime minister outlined ambitious plans to build back greener by making the UK the world leader in clean wind energy, which is just one part of his ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution, which will be set out further this year.
In December, the UK will co-host the Climate Ambition Summit for world leaders to bring forward plans to cut carbon emissions and set net zero targets in the run up to COP26 next year.
The government has stated that it is committed to the UK achieving the net zero target and will soon be announcing new measures.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Cars, Environment, prime minister