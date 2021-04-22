unilad
Advert

Ukraine’s President Says His Country Is Ready For War With Russia

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Apr 2021 08:37
Ukraine's President Says His Country Is Ready For War With RussiaPA

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said his country is ‘ready’ for war and it will ‘defend itself in case of the necessity’ as tensions build with along the border with Russia. 

Zelensky issued a statement to Ukrainian residents on Tuesday, April 20, amid warnings from both Ukraine and Western governments that Russia is amassing troops in Crimea and bases near Ukraine.

Advert

Satellite images reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show warplanes lined up on a runway at an air base in Crimea, while other units on the peninsula include airborne troops, motorised rifle and armoured units, attack helicopters, smoke generators, reconnaissance drones, jamming equipment and a military hospital.

Zelensky’s address came as a clear signal that Ukraine is gearing up for the possibility of war with Russia, as he admitted officials are worried about the number of Russian troops concentrated near the borders.

He commented: ‘Russia officially calls it an exercise. Unofficially, the whole world calls such things blackmail. Does this worry us? Yes. Does Ukraine and its international partners demand that troops be withdrawn from our borders? Yes.’

Advert

The president described Russia’s actions as illogical but expected, and assured residents that the gathering of troops does not mean that escalation is inevitable.

However, while he made clear that Ukraine does not ‘want’ a war, he confirmed the country is ready for one.

PAPA Images

Zelensky said:

Advert

Will Ukraine stop fighting for peace through diplomacy? Never. Will Ukraine defend itself in case of the necessity? Always.

Our principle is simple: Ukraine does not start a war first, but Ukraine always stands to the last man.

The president went on to urge residents to think ‘thrice’ about whether they could trust internet news sources; to be careful about the information being consumed and the reactions to it.

He warned of ‘rumors from acquaintances whose acquaintances have acquaintances in the Ministry of Defense and secretly shared secret information’, and encouraged his country to stay ‘vigilant’.

Zelensky added: ‘Do we need to be afraid? No. Because Ukraine-2021 is very different from Ukraine-2014.’

Advert
PAPA Images

The address came just one day before Russian president Vladimir Putin’s annual state of the union address on Wednesday, and towards the end of his statement Zelensky spoke directly to Putin as he stressed that it is ‘impossible to bring peace on a tank.’

Zelensky also invited Putin to ‘meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbas where there is war.’ The Russian president did not immediately respond, but in his annual address he stated that Russia will be ‘asymmetric, fast and tough’ if it is forced to defend its interests.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen
News

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen

Florida Passes ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill That Grants Civil Immunity To Drivers Who Run Over Protesters
News

Florida Passes ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill That Grants Civil Immunity To Drivers Who Run Over Protesters

George Clooney Says If Derek Chauvin Is So ‘Confident’ He Should Let Someone Kneel On His Neck
Film and TV

George Clooney Says If Derek Chauvin Is So ‘Confident’ He Should Let Someone Kneel On His Neck

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman ‘And Mom’
Celebrity

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman ‘And Mom’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Now, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, war

Credits

President of Ukraine and 1 other

  1. President of Ukraine

    Address by the President of Ukraine on the security situation in the country

  2. The Wall Street Journal

    Satellite Images Show Russia’s Expanding Ukraine Buildup

 