Ukrainian Teen Accused Of Shooting Gun Range Instructor After Row With Boyfriend
A teenage girl has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun range instructor following a fight with her boyfriend.
Veronika Motorina, 18, has been accused of killing 64-year-old Igor Smolyaninov at a shooting range in the Ukrainian city of Poltava.
Police arrived at the scene on Friday, February 7, after receiving calls an instructor had been fatally shot.
Local media report Motorina went to Object 7.62 shooting gallery ‘to cool down and relax’ after having a fight with her boyfriend, who she had reportedly accused of cheating on her.
The teen is said to have been a frequent visitor to the shooting range, and on Friday she practised shooting targets with a Glock pistol, before switching to an AK-74 assault rifle.
Later, Motorina apparently requested a Margolin pistol from Smolyaninov, to which the instructor obliged, presumably thinking the teen simply wanted to practise with another gun.
However, instead of continuing to fire at targets, Motorina allegedly pointed the gun at the instructor and shot him in the head and the heart before throwing her gun away and fleeing the scene.
Other staff at the shooting range called the authorities and paramedics arrived at the firing range, but by that point Smolyaninov was already dead.
A forensic examination revealed the instructor had died on the spot.
A press release from the National Police of Ukraine stated an investigative team determined the 18-year-old visitor to be responsible for the fatal injuries. Motorina was arrested and taken into custody about an hour after the shooting occurred.
The teen was suspected of premeditated murder; a crime which carries a sentence of seven to 15 years in prison.
Police launched a murder case and Motorina was ordered into a pre-trial detention jail for a two month period while the investigation is underway.
Speaking about the case, as per the Mail Online, police spokesperson Yury Sulaev said:
Paramedics tried to revive the victim but he died on the spot after receiving severe gunshot wounds.
Police have enough evidence to charge the 18-year-old suspect with premeditated murder.
The suspect is being interrogated by detectives at the moment.
At a court hearing on Saturday, Motorina reportedly told local media she ‘did not want [Smolyaninov] to die’. Her boyfriend told law enforcement Motorina was ’emotionally unstable and regularly expressed a wish to kill someone’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, Firing Range, Igor Smolyaninov, Instructor, Poltava, Shooting Range, Ukraine, Veronika Motorina
CreditsMail Online and 1 other
Mail Online
Girl, 18, 'shoots dead instructor at Ukrainian firing range to relieve stress after arguing with her boyfriend'
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava police establish the murder of a man in a local shooting range © Офіційний сайт Національної поліції: https://pl.npu.gov.ua/news/rozkrittya-zlochiniv/policziya-poltavi-vstanovlyuje-obstavini-vbivstva-cholovika-u-misczevomu-tiri/