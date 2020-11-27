unilad
UK’s R Number Below 1 For First Time Since August

by : Mike Williams on : 27 Nov 2020 15:33
The R number of the coronavirus in the UK is on the decline for the first time in three months, according to official research.

With a second lockdown in its final week, the UK is set to re-enter a tier system, with most of the country in tier 2 and the more heavily infected (mostly northern) areas into tier 3.

However, the most recent stats suggest the R number – which is the number of how many infected people then pass the virus on to – is now below the magic number of 1, at 0.9, says a Department of Health report shared with BBC News.

Current Pandemic Is Making The Earth Vibrate Less, Scientists SayCurrent Pandemic Is Making The Earth Vibrate Less, Scientists SayPA Images

This means that for every 10 people infected, that total will then spread it to another nine or 10 people. as opposed to one person potentially infecting tens or hundreds of others which is where social-distancing, hand sanitiser, and mask-wearing comes into play.

After an alarming rise in infections and indeed deaths over the past few months, as the country endures a second wave of the pandemic, the news on the matter is somewhat better than it has been. The R number is now at its lowest since August, meaning the current growth rate of the virus is between -2% and 0%, telling us that the infection rates are beginning to drop.

But that’s not to suggest we are home and dry – not by any means. There are still some heavily infected areas, such as Manchester which has been placed in tier 3, and still have a lot of work to do before any semblance of normality can resume.

Brits Will Be Offered Freedom Pass In Exchange For Frequent Testing Next MonthBrits Will Be Offered Freedom Pass In Exchange For Frequent Testing Next MonthPA Images

The latest figures, established by leading scientists from a number of universities, are up-to-date as of November 24.

The experts have always emphasised how important is was to control the R number if we wanted to get back to normal at a quicker pace. With the first wave peaking at an R number of 3, significant improvement has been made, but still means we need to be following the rules.

With over 57,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, we have been one of the worst hit countries not only in Europe but worldwide. After plans to allows up to three households to mix for almost a week over Christmas there’s a chance we will see a spike in infections in the new year, meaning there’s an urgency for a vaccine to find its way into circulation as soon as possible.

