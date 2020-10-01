unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

UN Chief Pleads For Humanity To Stop ‘Waging War On Nature’

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Oct 2020 17:34
UN Chief Pleads For Humanity To Stop 'Waging War On Nature'UN Chief Pleads For Humanity To Stop 'Waging War On Nature'PA Images

Humanity must stop ‘waging war on nature’ if Earth is to survive, the United Nations chief has warned. 

Yesterday, September 30, the UN held its first summit on the biodiversity crisis that’s seen our planet suffer under higher temperatures, rising sea levels, chemicals in the air and a general ‘imbalance in nature’.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a chilling reminder that 10 years ago, world leaders agreed to save the environment – but so far, they’ve failed.

Advert
UN BIODIVERSITY SUMMITUN BIODIVERSITY SUMMITPA Images

Guterres addressed diseases like HIV, Ebola and COVID-19, ‘against which we have little or no defence’, citing climate change, deforestation and food production as direct influences on their spread, International Business Times reports.

With more than 100 heads of state and other officials either attending in person or tuning in via video link, he went on to state that ‘the rate of species extinction is accelerating with some one million species currently threatened or endangered’.

Guterres continued: 

Advert

Humanity is waging war on nature. And we need to rebuild our relationship with it. Degradation of nature is not purely an environmental issue – it spans economics, health, social justice, and human rights.

UN BIODIVERSITY SUMMITUN BIODIVERSITY SUMMITPA Images

Guterres told the leaders that we must we ‘ease our relentless assault’ if we wish to ensure Earth’s survival. He also noted that the UN ‘secured commitments that should have protected our planet’ a decade ago, but ‘we have largely failed’.

While nobody from the US attended the summit, due to presidential election commitments, other world leaders chimed in with their messages of support. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said 2021 should be ‘the year of action’.  The UK’s Prince Charles added: ‘We know what we need to do… let’s get on with it.’

Advert

Sir David Attenborough urged that $500 billion should be set aside every year for conservation, as the planet is in ‘grave jeopardy’ and ‘time is running out’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Climate Change, Earth, Environment, Global Warming, United Nations, World News

Credits

International Business Times

  1. International Business Times

    Humanity Must Stop 'Waging War on Nature' Before It Destroys Planet Earth, Warns UN Chief

 