UN Chief Pleads For Humanity To Stop 'Waging War On Nature'

Humanity must stop ‘waging war on nature’ if Earth is to survive, the United Nations chief has warned.

Yesterday, September 30, the UN held its first summit on the biodiversity crisis that’s seen our planet suffer under higher temperatures, rising sea levels, chemicals in the air and a general ‘imbalance in nature’.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a chilling reminder that 10 years ago, world leaders agreed to save the environment – but so far, they’ve failed.

UN BIODIVERSITY SUMMIT PA Images

Guterres addressed diseases like HIV, Ebola and COVID-19, ‘against which we have little or no defence’, citing climate change, deforestation and food production as direct influences on their spread, International Business Times reports.

With more than 100 heads of state and other officials either attending in person or tuning in via video link, he went on to state that ‘the rate of species extinction is accelerating with some one million species currently threatened or endangered’.

Guterres continued:

Humanity is waging war on nature. And we need to rebuild our relationship with it. Degradation of nature is not purely an environmental issue – it spans economics, health, social justice, and human rights.

UN BIODIVERSITY SUMMIT PA Images

Guterres told the leaders that we must we ‘ease our relentless assault’ if we wish to ensure Earth’s survival. He also noted that the UN ‘secured commitments that should have protected our planet’ a decade ago, but ‘we have largely failed’.

While nobody from the US attended the summit, due to presidential election commitments, other world leaders chimed in with their messages of support. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said 2021 should be ‘the year of action’. The UK’s Prince Charles added: ‘We know what we need to do… let’s get on with it.’

Sir David Attenborough urged that $500 billion should be set aside every year for conservation, as the planet is in ‘grave jeopardy’ and ‘time is running out’.