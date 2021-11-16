UN Meets Elon Musk’s Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger

@WFPChief/Alamy

The United Nations has agreed to Elon Musk’s conditions for his potential $6 billion donation to solve world hunger.

Musk’s offer to donate the money came after David Beasley, the director of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), shared a tweet to say it would take just 0.36% ‘of the top 400 US billionaires’ net worth increase last year’ to feed 42 million people facing famine in 43 countries.

Advert 10

The SpaceX founder responded to say he would sell Tesla stock to fund the donation as long as the United Nations agreed to ‘open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent’.

Alamy

Beasley initially responded to the offer to assure Musk that the UN has ‘systems in place for transparency and open source accounting’, and this week the WFP laid out a plan for the donation.

Sharing the proposal on Twitter, the director tagged Musk and wrote: ‘This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. @elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We’re ready to talk with you – and anyone else – who is serious about saving lives.’

Advert 10

Titled, ‘A one-time appeal to billionaires’, the proposal explains that billions of dollars donated by the world’s richest people could help stave off hunger, with $3.5 billion of the donation being used for food and its delivery, and $2 billion will be spent on cash and food vouchers, among other expenditures.

A further $700 million will be dedicated to ‘country-specific costs to design, scale up and manage the implementation of efficient and effective programmes for millions of tons more food and cash transfers and vouchers – adapted to the in-country conditions and operational risks in 43 countries.’

Advert 10

The remaining $400 million will go towards ‘global and regional operations management, administration and accountability, including coordination of global supply lines and aviation routes; global logistics coordination such as freight contracting; global monitoring and analysis of hunger worldwide; and risk management and independent auditors dedicated to oversight’, the WFP explains.

The organisation has explained it is a ‘perfect storm of conflict, climate crises, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs for reaching people in need’ which is causing a ‘seismic hunger crisis’.

At the time of writing, November 16, Musk does not appear to have responded to the proposal.

Advert 10