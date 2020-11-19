UN Official Warns ‘Famines Of Biblical Proportions’ Coming Next Year

Shutterstock/PA

A UN official has expressed concerns of severe famine hitting the globe next year unless it gets billions of dollars in funding.

Head of the UN’s World Food Progam (WFP) David Beasely has stated that the agency needs $5 billion to avoid a global famine in 2021.

Beasley added the program will need an additional $10 billion to feed malnourished children around the world.

PA

Speaking to The Associated Press (AP), Beasely said that we are facing ‘famines of biblical proportions in 2021’ without the money.

Apparently there were risks of a famine taking place this year, but world leaders donated money to the WFP to stop it happening. However, in light of the ongoing health crisis, many countries have been left financially struggling, leaving them without the spare cash to give to the UN.

He said to AP, ‘We were able to avert it in 2020 because the world leaders responded with money, stimulus packages, deferral of debt.’

Beasley hopes by talking about the pending famines and raising awareness about his concerns will get ‘a message to the world that it’s getting worse out there (and) that our hardest work is yet to come.’

PA

He believes his ongoing concerns have been overshadowed by the likes of the 2020 Election and the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the news. Beasley added, ‘It was so timely because we’ve been fighting to get above the choir’.

While the Nobel Peace Price winner has been worried about the famines for some time, he’s concerns have recently been heightened as a second wave of the virus has hit many countries, further having devastating effects on the economy.

With many countries being strapped for cash due to the pandemic, Beasley hopes some of the world’s billionaires will come forward to help – many of whom have seen their billions increase in recent months.

Some of America’s richest people generated almost an extra $1 trillion throughout the pandemic seeing the likes of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla’s Elon Musk reap the rewards.

PA

After seeing his wealth increase dramatically recently, Bezos recently decided to pledge $10 billion to fight climate change.

Taking to social media earlier this week, Bezos wrote, ‘I’ve spent the past several months learning from a group of incredibly smart people who’ve made it their life’s work to fight climate change and its impact on communities around the world. I’m inspired by what they’re doing, and excited to help them scale.’

With Bezos proving to be feeling quite generous at the moment, maybe he’d consider donating towards the UN’s WFP as well.