UN Says Humans Have Broken The Planet And Need To Make Huge Changes To Save It

PA Images

The United Nations has said that humans are breaking Earth and making it uninhabitable.

The UN’s largest concerns are climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and says we must make dramatic changes to our way of life in a bid to save the planet.

Advert 10

A report named ‘Making Peace With Nature’ was published on Thursday, February 18, where the UN outlined things that need to be changed such as changing what governments tax, how nations value economic output and how power is generated.

PA Images

As per Courthouse News Service, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, ‘Without nature’s help, we will not thrive or even survive.’

‘For too long, we have been waging a senseless and suicidal war on nature. The result is three interlinked environmental crises’, he added.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, report lead author Sir Robert Watson, who has chaired past UN science reports on climate change and biodiversity loss, said:

Our children and their children will inherit a world of extreme weather events, sea level rise, a drastic loss of plants and animals, food and water insecurity and increasing likelihood of future pandemics. The emergency is in fact more profound than we thought only a few years ago.

The 168-page report outlined some ‘frightening statistics’ which demonstrate the issues the world is facing.

PA Images

Advert 10

Some of the concerning facts stated that around nine million people a year die from pollution; about one million of Earth’s 8 million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction and that up to 400 million tons of heavy metals, toxic sludge and other industrial waste are dumped into the world’s waters every year.

Scientific advisor to the report, Thomas Lovejoy, said, ‘In the end it will hit us. It’s not what’s happening to elephants. It’s not what’s happening to climate or sea level rise. It’s all going to impact us.’

For simple ways you can help save the planet, click here.