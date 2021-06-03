UN Says World Must Restore Area The Size Of China To Beat Climate Crisis

PA

The UN has warned that we’re still not doing enough to save the planet.

To reach global warming goals, the world must recreate an area of ecosystems the size of China, as humans are using 1.6 times as much resources that can be naturally renewed each year.

Advert 10

China is 2.371 billion acres, while the UN stated that the Earth needs 2.47 billion acres of biodiversity by 2030.

The UN also said that we need to be giving our attention to our oceans and, if 350 hectares of land and sea restoration is achieved, it could create a staggering $9 trillion in ecosystem services, as well as removing up to 26 gigatonnes of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Amazon Rainforest (Pexels)

These calls come as part of the UN’s Decade on Ecosystem Restoration project, in addition to Saturday, June 5, Pexelsmarking World Environment Day.

Advert 10

Speaking about the importance of restoration, Tim Christophersen, Coordinator of the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, said, as per The Guardian, ‘Restoration needs to be seen as an infrastructure investment in a country’s wellbeing. We need imagination. For many people, I think restoring a billion hectares is a bit abstract. We have decades of experience of how this could work but never on the scale we’re talking about. We have space programmes and nuclear weapons – it is possible.’

He continued:

This kind of large-scale restoration has not been done very often. There are a few examples in China and with the Atlantic rainforest in Brazil, but at the scale that we now need it, very few examples exist. They are investments that sometimes have a similar complexity to large infrastructure projects.

PA Images

Advert 10

Despite the uphill battle the planet is facing, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is optimistic that we can do it.

She said, ‘It’s easy to lose hope when we think of the sheer magnitude of the challenges we face and the avalanche of bad news that we wake up to every morning, but just as we caused the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis and the pollution crisis, we can reverse the damage that we’ve done; we can be the first generation to reimagine, to recreate and to restore nature to kickstart action for a better world.’

It isn’t just animals and nature we’ll be saving by restoring more of Earth’s ecosystems – we’ll also be saving ourselves. According to the UN, it will ‘improve livelihoods, regulate disease and reduce risk of natural disasters’.

Featured Image Credits: PA Images

Advert 10