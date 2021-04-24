Unarmed Man Shot 10 Times By Police Officer After Calling 911 For Help

NBC Washington

An unarmed Black man from Virginia has been shot 10 times by a police officer outside his own home after calling 911 for help.

32-year-old home health care aide Isaiah Brown, of Spotsylvania County, survived the incident and is now being treated in intensive care after sustaining injuries to his face, neck, chest and pelvic area.

A white sheriff’s deputy had given Isaiah a ride home after his vehicle broke down at a gas station at approximately 2.30am, April 21. Isaiah’s family have said that they don’t know why the deputy opened fire on him.

You can find out more in the following news report:

Speaking with News4, Isaiah’s brother Tamzon Brown said that the deputy had explained the situation to him, stating that Isaiah had asked for a ride, adding ‘Your brother is fine. He’s not in trouble’.

The deputy returned to the home following a 911 call, with the sheriff’s department reporting the call as a domestic disturbance.

A source within the county sheriff’s office told News4 that he had been making a complaint about his brother. However, Tamzon has said that he believes Isaiah had actually been hoping to get a ride back to his car before it got towed.

Isaiah encountered the deputy again after he began walking away from the house, who began opening fire within a matter of minutes.

Tamzon said:

The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up.

Virginia State Police are now conducting an investigation into this incident.