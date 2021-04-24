Unarmed Man Shot 10 Times By Police Officer Was On Phone To 911 Operator At The Time

NBC Washington

An unarmed Black man from Virginia who was shot 10 times by a police officer outside his own home was on the phone to a 911 operator at the time it happened.

Isaiah Brown, 32, of Spotsylvania County, suffered injuries to his face, neck, chest and pelvic area as a result of the shooting.

He survived, but is currently in critical condition being treated in intensive care for the multiple injuries sustained.

You can find out more in the following news report:

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Brown was walking along his street and talking on the phone to a 911 operator when a police officer arrived at the scene following his call – with the sheriff’s department reporting the call as a domestic disturbance.

That same deputy had given the 32-year-old a ride home earlier that day after his vehicle broke down at a gas station at approximately 2.30am on April 21.

In newly-released body camera footage, the officer can be heard shouting ‘Show me your hands’ and ‘Drop the gun’ before he opened fire, as per MailOnline.

The 911 operator can be heard in the bodycam footage telling Brown to comply with the deputy’s orders, saying: ‘You need to hold your hands up. Hold your hands up.’

In the background, the officer continues requesting that Brown put his hands in the air before saying into his radio: ‘He’s got a gun to his head.’ Police have since confirmed Brown was not armed.

He can then be heard shouting at Brown:

Stop walking towards me. Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop.

At that moment in the footage, several gunshots can be heard as the officer shoots repeatedly at Brown.

‘The officer just started shooting at him for no reason,’ Isaiah’s brother Tamzon Brown told News4. ‘I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was “Hands up!” one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up.’

The deputy, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave and Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.