Undercover Cops Make Drug Bust Dressed As Santa And His Elf

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Dec 2020 13:40
Police in Peru made it very clear who was on the naughty list this year as they dressed up as Santa and an elf to raid the home of alleged drug dealers. 

The Peruvian National Police conducted the raid in the Villa El Salvador district of Lima earlier this month before releasing footage from the operation this week. One undercover officer took on the role of Santa, with his classic red suit and hat, while another accompanied him in a green elf suit.

The pair arrived on Sunday, December 13, in an undercover van and broke down the door with a large hammer before coming across a man in a blue shirt. Though most people might be delighted to find Santa in their home, it probably didn’t take long for the man to realise the pair weren’t there to deliver a sack of gifts.

See footage from the raid below:

Footage showed one of the agents pushing the man to the ground and holding him down, yelling: ‘We are the police, we are the green squad, this is an anti-drug operation.’

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 16, police said the bust resulted in the arrest of four men who have now been handed over to public prosecutors.

Officers also seized 1,187 small packets of coca paste, a waste product of cocaine; 166 small packets of marijuana; a .38 caliber pistol and five bullets, according to the statement cited by CNN.

Santa and his elf, who both wore flak jackets under their costumes, work with an undercover unit known as Grupo Terna, which has made a habit out of using disguises during operations. The festive characters have made an appearance before, during a raid in 2016, while officers have also been known to disguise themselves as homeless people.

A spokesperson for the police said agents from the unit disguise themselves ‘in order to carry out their police operations without being discovered.’ Officers are said to have had notable successes with their disguises in recent years.

According a police spokesperson, per Reuters, the man in the blue t-shirt had been filmed selling drugs outside his home near a school.

Officers found hundreds of small bags that appeared to contain contraband at the home, as well as a balaclava.

Colonel Fredy Velasquez, head of the Grupo Terna drugs squad, said a ‘significant amount’ of drugs had been confiscated as a result of the bust.

