Undercover Journalist Posing As Model Reports Sexual Abuse Scandal

60 Minutes Australia

An investigation has been opened after a former BBC journalist reported she was sexually assaulted by one of the world’s top modelling agents while she was working undercover.

Lisa Brinkworth alleges that Gerald Marie – at the time head of Elite Models in Europe – assaulted her in Paris while she was posing as a model for the BBC series Donal McIntyre Investigates in 1998.

13 other models have also come forward with allegations against Marie, with the French authorities confirming they have begun a preliminary investigation.

60 Minutes Australia

Brinkworth had been working on a documentary investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards young models when the alleged incident occurred.

She told 60 Minutes Australia in an interview that Marie had made inappropriate advances towards her while out at a dinner, before ‘jumping her’, pinning her to her chair and sexually assaulting her in full view of their fellow diners, causing her to fear she was going to be raped.

Yet despite recording a tape detailing the incident that same night, Brinkworth claims she was directed not to come forward to the police for fear that it would ‘cut short the investigation’.

Brinkworth was also prevented from filing a report after the documentary aired under an agreement stemming from a defamation lawsuit filed by Elite against the BBC, The Sunday Times reports. As a result, prosecutors will have to determine whether they are able to proceed with a case beyond the defined statute of limitations.

PA Images

Brinkworth has accused the BBC of ‘betraying’ her and other sexual assault victims, saying they have been ‘obstructive’ of her efforts to gain access to the tape filmed the night of the alleged assault and notebooks in which she documented her experience.

Three other former models have come forward publicly to say they were raped or sexually assaulted by Marie, with dozens more understood to have shared their own experiences privately. Some of Marie’s alleged victims were reportedly under the age of 18.

In a statement, lawyers for Marie said he ‘refutes with dismay these false and defamatory allegations’. While the BBC has said it is ‘doing everything’ it can to help Brinkworth.