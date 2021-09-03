unilad
Advert

Undercover Journalist Posing As Model Reports Sexual Abuse Scandal

by : Hannah Smith on : 03 Sep 2021 13:37
Undercover Journalist Posing As Model Reports Sexual Abuse Scandal60 Minutes Australia

An investigation has been opened after a former BBC journalist reported she was sexually assaulted by one of the world’s top modelling agents while she was working undercover.

Lisa Brinkworth alleges that Gerald Marie – at the time head of Elite Models in Europe – assaulted her in Paris while she was posing as a model for the BBC series Donal McIntyre Investigates in 1998.

Advert

13 other models have also come forward with allegations against Marie, with the French authorities confirming they have begun a preliminary investigation.

Lisa Brinkworth (60 Minutes Australia)60 Minutes Australia

Brinkworth had been working on a documentary investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards young models when the alleged incident occurred.

She told 60 Minutes Australia in an interview that Marie had made inappropriate advances towards her while out at a dinner, before ‘jumping her’, pinning her to her chair and sexually assaulting her in full view of their fellow diners, causing her to fear she was going to be raped.

Advert

Yet despite recording a tape detailing the incident that same night, Brinkworth claims she was directed not to come forward to the police for fear that it would ‘cut short the investigation’.

Brinkworth was also prevented from filing a report after the documentary aired under an agreement stemming from a defamation lawsuit filed by Elite against the BBC, The Sunday Times reports. As a result, prosecutors will have to determine whether they are able to proceed with a case beyond the defined statute of limitations.

Gerald Marie (right) was one of the world's top modelling agents (PA Images)PA Images

Brinkworth has accused the BBC of ‘betraying’ her and other sexual assault victims, saying they have been ‘obstructive’ of her efforts to gain access to the tape filmed the night of the alleged assault and notebooks in which she documented her experience.

Advert

Three other former models have come forward publicly to say they were raped or sexually assaulted by Marie, with dozens more understood to have shared their own experiences privately. Some of Marie’s alleged victims were reportedly under the age of 18.

In a statement, lawyers for Marie said he ‘refutes with dismay these false and defamatory allegations’. While the BBC has said it is ‘doing everything’ it can to help Brinkworth.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Afghanistan: Top Female Police Officer ‘On The Run’ After Being Brutally Beaten By Taliban In Kabul
News

Afghanistan: Top Female Police Officer ‘On The Run’ After Being Brutally Beaten By Taliban In Kabul

It’s Been 15 Years Since Nicolas Cage Screamed ‘Not The Bees!’
Film and TV

It’s Been 15 Years Since Nicolas Cage Screamed ‘Not The Bees!’

Business Owner Devastated After Receiving Complaint For Sending Customer Free Lolly
Life

Business Owner Devastated After Receiving Complaint For Sending Customer Free Lolly

Doctor Running Opioid Scam Allegedly Tried To Hire Hells Angel Hitman
News

Doctor Running Opioid Scam Allegedly Tried To Hire Hells Angel Hitman

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, BBC, no-article-matching, Now, Sexual Assault

Credits

The Sunday Times and 1 other

  1. The Sunday Times

    BBC turns its back on journalist 'assaulted' by model agency chief

  2. BBC News

    Ex-BBC employee reports alleged fashion sex assault

 