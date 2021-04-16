Leaked Video Of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Is Real, US Defense Department Confirms

US Navy

The US Defence Department has confirmed that footage of unidentified aerial phenomena, which was leaked in 2019, is real.

It was confirmed by Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough, who said the photos and videos of triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving through the clouds were taken by Navy personnel.

Three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) were identified by the Department of Defence (DOD) – one ‘sphere’ shaped, another ‘acorn’ shaped, and a third was a ‘metallic blimp’ in 2019.

The images of these objects were leaked and have since been the subject of much speculation by the wider public. ‘As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,’ Gough told CNN.

In August 2019, a special Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Taskforce (UAPTF) was established ‘to detect, analyse and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.’

At the time, the Navy said there were ‘a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years’.

Gough confirmed the UAPTF ‘included these incidents in their ongoing examinations,’ and a report from the taskforce is expected by June 2021.

Earlier this year, the former director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said the US had evidence of ‘unexplainable phenomenons’ breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom, and that the sightings will be revealed to the public in a declassified report later this year.

‘When we talk about sightings, we’re talking about objects that have been seen by the navy or Air Force pilots or have been picked up by satellite imagery that, frankly, engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for,’ he said.

Ratcliffe also said that, over the year, the US has made many observations are that ‘difficult to explain,’ such as evidence of flying objects ‘travelling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom’.

US intelligence agencies have since been told to give unclassified reports about unidentified aerial phenomena to Congress in June this year.