UNILAD Minutes With: Rishi Sunak

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Nov 2020 20:14
PA Images/UNILAD

In UNILAD’s latest episode of Minutes With, we chatted to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak. 

Sunak has leaped to the fore of public conversation since March this year, following the unveiling of the furlough scheme across the country and the later, now-controversial introduction of Eat Out to Help Out.

We sat down for five minutes with the chancellor to discuss his introduction into politics, responding to the current pandemic, and prime ministerial aspirations.

Check out UNILAD’s Minutes With: Rishi Sunak below:

Sunak explained he ‘wasn’t massively into politics’ when he was younger. However, he was inspired by his mum’s work in the local pharmacy near his father’s surgery.

He said, ‘It was through that that I got a sense of the difference they’d made to our community. Their patients would always stop and chat to me about what my parents had done – not just for them, but for generations of their family.’

Rishi Sunak UNILAD MinutesRishi Sunak UNILAD MinutesUNILAD

When he became chancellor in February this year, he thought the three weeks prior to announcing the budget would be the toughest thing he’d have to do. Then the pandemic hit, and he realised he was at the ‘foothills of three other mountains’.

Amid a brief spike in popularity post-furlough, Sunak was dubbed ‘Dishy Rishi’ in some corners of the internet. ‘I struggle to know whether to be happy or not with that,’ he laughed. ‘My wife has a strong point of view, but it’s probably best not said today.’ The nickname has since been co-opted by his critics.

Rishi Sunak UNILAD Minutes 2Rishi Sunak UNILAD Minutes 2UNILAD

As for what he does to wind down, it turns out Sunak is a ‘big Star Wars fan… I mean, there’s only so much Star Wars you can watch. My wife also isn’t the biggest Star Wars fan, so that doesn’t work for the shared experience.’

Watch UNILAD’s full Minutes With: Rishi Sunak above.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

