Unions Call For All Schools To Stay Shut After Government’s London U-Turn
The UK’s biggest teaching union has called for schools to stay shut for two weeks following the Christmas break after the government U-turned on the matter.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced last month that all primary school students would return to school as normal after Christmas, while secondary schools and colleges would stagger returns to allow for the implementation of mass testing programmes.
On Wednesday, December 30, the government did a U-turn and announced that secondary schools and some primary schools in coronavirus hotspots would return later than originally planned due to a surge in positive cases.
Just two days later, Williamson expanded the delayed opening of primary schools to include those across the whole of London, with the moves leaving pupils, teachers and parents reeling.
The education secretary commented:
We must make this move to protect our country and the NHS. We will continue to keep the list of local authorities under review, and reopen classrooms as soon as we possibly can.
Dr Mary Bousted, joint head of the National Education Union, has since stressed that schools should remain closed across England, saying, ‘What is right for London is right for the rest of the country’.
In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she explained:
We know the virus is up to 70% more infectious and the thing we do uniquely with children is we put them all together in secondary schools where we know children really can transmit, in year group bubbles of up to 240 pupils with no social distancing.
So it is not difficult to see why secondary school pupils are the highest age group for COVID infection and primary schools are the second highest.
Bousted noted that leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking different approaches to schools reopening and described the UK government’s ‘recklessness’ towards the health of education professionals, the community and children as ‘inexplicable’.
The NASUWT union, which represents 300,000 teachers and headteachers, accused the government of disregarding scientific evidence that suggests nationwide school closures could be ‘essential in breaking the chain of coronavirus transmission’, BBC News reports.
Primary schools in London and some surrounding areas are now expected to return on January 18, while most other primary schools will open from January 4. Secondary school students taking exams this year will return on January 11, followed by other year groups on January 18.
Early years care, alternative provision and special schools will remain open, and vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers will continue to attend school.
