United Airlines Releases Memo Telling Employees Not To Duct Tape Passengers To Seats

It’s something that probably shouldn’t need saying, but following a string of controversial incidents, United Airlines are looking to make things crystal clear: don’t duct tape passengers to their seats.

Staff working for the airline were issued with a memo reminding them not to tape down passengers – no matter who unruly they become – after other airlines received criticism for seemingly using the extremely undignified method to try and subdue people acting up on board their flights.

Over the past couple of months, at least two incidents have gone viral on social media, after footage showed passengers strapped into their seats with duct tape, and in one case with the passenger’s mouth taped closed.

While United Airlines wasn’t involved in either incident, the company is looking to make sure its staff doesn’t get any ideas, stressing they have legitimate procedures in place for subduing and de-escalating confrontations while in midair.

‘Please remember that there are designated items onboard that may be used in difficult situations, and alternative measures such as tape should never be used,’ read the memo sent by United’s senior vice president of inflight services, John Slater, last week.

According to NBC, there’s been a worrying rise in the number of incidents taking place on-board flights over the past year, with flight companies putting the increase down to confrontations over COVID-19 policies.

Since January, a federal mask mandate has been in place onboard all domestic US flights, but with mask-wearing still a hugely controversial subject for a significant proportion of Americans, the policy has caused issues for airline companies, with an estimated two-thirds of all reports of unruly passengers filed over people refusing to wear a mask.

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed the scale of the problem earlier this week, releasing new data showing more than 2,500 formal reports of bad passenger behaviour had been filed this year alone. To put that in context, the FAA says that in a normal year they would expect around 150 incidents to be reported.

Neither of the duct tape incidents are believed to have involved disagreements over mask-wearing. In one case, a passenger on-board a Frontier Airlines flight was strapped down after reportedly groping two flight attendants and attacking another, while a woman on-board an American Airlines flight was reportedly taped to her seat after attempting to open the emergency exit of the plane mid-flight.