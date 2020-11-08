United Arab Emirates Decriminalises Alcohol As Islamic Laws On Personal Freedoms Relaxed

PxHere/Ogrehere/Wikimedia

The United Arab Emirates has decriminalised alcohol as part of ‘progressive’ reforms to personal laws.

The country is known to be a popular business and tourist destination, with migrants outnumbering citizens nine-to-one. It is also known for having controversial laws, though it has not always strictly implemented them.

Officials implemented the law reforms, effective immediately, on November 7 in an effort to ‘consolidate the UAE’s principles of tolerance’ and improve living standards.

PA Images

Though alcohol is available for sale in restaurants and bars in the country, residents in the UAE previously needed a licence to buy alcohol or keep it in their homes. Individuals could faces charges for consuming alcohol without a licence if they were arrested for another offence.

Now, anyone found to be drinking, in possession of alcohol, or selling alcohol in authorised areas without a licence will not risk penalisation, according to The National News. However, people still must be at least 21 years old to drink legally, and anyone caught selling alcohol to someone deemed underage will be punished.

The decriminalisation of alcohol means that Muslims, who have not been able to get licences, will now be allowed to get their hands on alcoholic beverages.

Cheers date Pexels

Among the laws that have been reformed is sentencing for ‘honour’ killings, which are defined as when a woman gets attacked or killed by a relative because she has acted in a way that is considered inappropriate or poorly reflective for the family reputation.

Now, men who subject women to harassment of any kind will face tougher punishments.

Emirati filmmaker Abdallah Al Kaabi, who has addressed taboo subjects such as homosexuality and gender identity, told the Associated Press he ‘could not be happier for these new laws that are progressive and proactive’.

Kaabi added, ‘2020 has been a tough and transformative year for the UAE.’

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, described the changes as ‘positive steps for women’s rights’, The Guardian reports.

It has previously been illegal in the Emirates for an unmarried couple – or even unrelated flatmates – to share a home, however the reforms will allow for legal cohabitation.

Suicide and attempted suicide will be decriminalised, and ‘Good Samaritans’ who attempt to help people in need cannot be held liable for the outcome of those they help.

Reforms also apply to divorce and inheritance, as couples getting divorced will be able to apply the laws of the country where the marriage took place in their separation and the division of assets.