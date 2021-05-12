United Nations Warns Israel And Palestine Heading ‘Towards A Full-Scale War’

PA Images

The United Nations has warned that Israel and Palestine are approaching a ‘full-scale’ war as the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues.

Violence in the region has escalated in recent weeks, stemming from efforts to evict six Arab families from a contested neighbourhood in favour of Jewish settlers. This has led to violent protests and clashes and, in response, some of the most intense rocket attacks in seven years have hit Gaza.

35 Palestinians have been killed, including 12 children, since this escalation began. As a result, there are global concerns about the situation, which has seen Palestinians face displacement while refugee camps and residential areas are bombed.

The number of injured reached 233 people last night, May 11, and Tor Wennesland, UN Special Envoy to the Middle East Peace Process, has now responded. ‘Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation,’ he said.

Wennesland is not the only person calling for an end to the violence in the region. Amnesty International has called for Israel to stand down. The Middle East Deputy Director of the human rights charity, Saleh Higazi, wrote, ‘Israel must not be allowed to continue its rampage against Palestinians who are simply defending their right to exist and protesting against their forced displacement.’

However, Israel has claimed that militants have fired more than 1,050 rockets since Monday, with 200 of them reportedly falling short and landing inside Gaza, injuring their own people.

PA Images

Yair Revivo, mayor of the Israeli city Lod, has ‘called on the prime minister to declare a state of emergency,’ MailOnline reports. The mayor added that he had suggested the Prime Minister ‘call in the IDF. To impose a curfew. To restore quiet. There is a failure of governance.’

Equally, Palestinians have seen the deaths of dozens in a series of air strikes. Luai Humaid, one of the inhabitants of the Al-Jundi residential tower which was bombed told Al-Jazeera, ‘An Israeli missile hit the apartment which is located in our residential building. Then another missile hit the apartment from the other side. People started screaming.’

