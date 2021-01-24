United States Only Ranked As 25th Most Democratic Country In The World PA Images

Democracy in the United States is something which has taken centre global stage in recent months, following the 2020 presidential election.

Despite unfounded claims of voter fraud and the horrific aftermath, which led to the violent siege of the US Capitol building and the death of five people, democracy did eventually prevail, in the form of President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the peaceful transition of power.

The US regularly refers to itself as being the world’s leading country when it comes to democracy; something which has been up for debate, but in terms of global rankings, Americans might be shocked to discover they don’t take the top spot. In fact, they’re not even in the top 10. Or, the top 20 for that matter.

According to a democracy index, put together by The Economist, the United States is actually the 25th most democratic country out of 167 countries, with an overall score of 7.96 out of 10.

In terms of electoral process and pluralism, the US scored 9.17, but just 7.14 for functioning of government. It ranked at 7.78 for political participation and 7.50 for political culture. Finally, the US scored 8.24 for civil liberties, but overall, the list ranks it was a flawed democracy, given that its total score ranks at below 8 out of 10.

The US comes in just below Japan and South Korea, as well its North American neighbour Canada.

According to the table, the most democratic country in the world is Norway, with Iceland taking second place and Sweden in third. The United Kingdom comes in at 14th place with an overall score of 8.38 out of 10.

Of the 167 countries included in the list, 166 are sovereign states and 164 are UN state members. You can read the full list here.

