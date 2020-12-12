Universal Gives First Look At Jurassic World Roller Coaster

Universal Gives First Look At Jurassic Park Roller Coaster Universal Resort Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort has offered up an exciting first-look at the eagerly anticipated Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride.

The theme park has released a short-but-sweet video of what thrill-seekers can expect when they ride the ‘new species of roller coaster’.

It shows the new ride taking off from a smoke-filled boarding bay, before thrashing its way through the tracks at lightning speed.

You can check it out here:

The ride, which is due to open in summer 2021, is set to become the tallest and fastest launch coaster in the whole of Florida, while promising to ‘raise the bar in extreme roller coaster design’.

Anyone who is brave enough experience it for themselves will be sent ‘twisting and soaring across 4,700ft of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place’, as the coaster accelerates to 70 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds.

The ride is the first roller coaster based on the iconic Jurassic World franchise, and will even feature ‘original story that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs and environments fans have seen on the big screen’, Orlando Weekly reports.

Gregory Hall, who designed the ride, took to Twitter to announce that the slick LED lighting is ‘important to the story of the attraction’, adding that ‘every detail is there for a reason’.

‘Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the next exciting addition to Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure,’ Universal Resort explained in a statement.

‘Only in this immersive land can visitors come face-to-face with life-size dinosaurs in incredible theme park experiences, including Jurassic Park River Adventure, where a leisure raft ride turns into a daring eight-story plunge to escape a ferocious T. Rex. And Raptor Encounter, where guests can test their bravery and get up-close to Velociraptor Blue and the newest additions to the paddock – baby raptors – while learning more about the clever carnivores.’

The first half of the ride is said to resemble what’s called a spaghetti bowl, which is when several different coaster features are packed into a small space, and where the Triceratops Discovery Trail once was. Meanwhile, the second half of the ride is made up of long stretches and wide turns in order to allow for maximum speed.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster should be open to visitors in summer 2021.