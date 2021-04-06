University In Michigan Becomes First In US To Offer Cannabis Chemistry Scholarship

PA Images

A university in Michigan has become the first in the US to offer a cannabis chemistry scholarship.

It comes as 15 states, as well as the District of Columbia, have legalised marijuana for recreational use among adults, amid mounting pressure from Democrats and other campaigners to decriminalise the drug.

Higher education institutions have been experimenting with cannabis since 2019, when Lake Superior State University (LSSU) in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, became the first campus in the country to open a cannabis chemistry program. Now, Steadfast Labs in Hazel Park is offering scholarships.

The cannabis-testing lab is offering students from the Michigan university annual $1,200 scholarships, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The LSSU website explains: ‘Do you enjoy being on the forefront of emerging markets and technologies? So do we! LSSU’s Cannabis Chemistry is the first degree program in the United States focusing on the quantitative analysis of cannabis related compounds and contaminants including THC, CBD, terpenes, etc.’

Dr. Steven Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at LSSU, said the donation from Steadfast Labs ‘not only continues our trendsetting ways in this vital new field but also makes our already affordable tuition even more reasonable.’

In a press release, he said: ‘By funding this scholarship, Steadfast Labs again demonstrates their commitment to supporting future chemists who will enter the workforce and provide public safety in the cannabis field.’

Johnson added: ‘We are training students to become leaders in the emerging field of cannabis analysis. In this unique program students handle and analyse actual cannabis plant material and not surrogate material. Graduates will be chemists, first and foremost, trained in industry standards of cannabis analysis.’

It follows LSSU’s opening of the Cannabis Centre of Excellence in 2020, a 2,600-square-foot cannabis facility. LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley told CBS News: ‘The scholarship reinforces key components of our vision statement: being vanguard-focused and driving social mobility.’

Avram Zallen, founder and CEO of Steadfast Labs, also said: ‘It is our great pleasure to grant this unprecedented scholarship for a cutting-edge program in an innovative industry. This grant is another opportunity for Steadfast to help LSSU students pursue careers in this exciting and important industry.’

The university estimates more than 500,000 jobs will come as a result of the rising cannabis industry by 2022.

Both sophomores and upperclassmen with a GPA of 3.0 or higher can apply, however preference will be given to local students in Wayne and Oakland County due to the location of Steadfast Labs.