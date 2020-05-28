University Of Minnesota Will No Longer Use Minneapolis Police As Event Security
The University of Minnesota will no longer use Minneapolis Police as its event security.
The decision comes following the death of George Floyd who lost consciousness after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
University president Joan Gabel explained her decision in a letter and said their ‘hearts were broken’ after watching the video of Floyd being arrested.
As per KTTC, part of the letter read:
Our hearts are broken after watching the appalling video capturing the actions of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers against George Floyd leading to his tragic death.
Today [yesterday, May 27] I am announcing two immediate changes regarding our relationship with MPD. First, I have directed Senior Vice President Brian Burnett to no longer contact the Minneapolis Police Department for additional law enforcement support needed for large events such as football games, concerts, and ceremonies.
Second, I have directed University Police Chief Matt Clark to no longer use the Minneapolis Police Department when specialized services are needed for University events, such as K-9 Explosive detection units.
Gabel added that the university has a responsibility to ‘uphold our values and a duty to honour them’ and that they will now limit their collaborations with the MPD.
The letter continued:
I write to you to express our overwhelming sadness, and our demands for accountability and justice. Our campuses and facilities are a part of the communities in which they reside. University students, staff, and faculty are day-to-day participants in the life of every community in this state, and we must act when our neighbors are harmed and in pain.
My heart is heavy and my thoughts are with the loved ones and friends of George Floyd.
George Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police on Monday, May 25, for reportedly using a counterfeit $20 note in a shop. While being detained, one of the officers knelt on his neck for around eight minutes, according to witnesses. Floyd lost consciousness and later died.
A passerby caught the moment on camera and the video has since gone viral online sparking protests in the city.
Following his tragic death, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the arrest of Derek Chauvin – the officer that knelt on Floyd’s neck.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, May 27, Frey said:
Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now, and I cannot come up with a good answer to that question.
While any arrests are yet to be made, all four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have since been fired from the force.
