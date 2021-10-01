unilad
Advert

University Sets Unconscious Bias Test For Entry

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 15:02
University Sets Unconscious Bias Test For EntryAlamy

The University of St Andrews’ introduction of an unconscious bias test students must pass before they begin their courses has been met with backlash. 

The new procedure sees students at the Scottish university undertake compulsory modules on sustainability, diversity, consent and good academic practice, and asked to agree with certain statements on the topics.

Advert

In order to be enrolled on their university courses, the students must ‘pass’ by agreeing with the necessary statements.

St Andrews University (Alamy)Alamy

One of the statements, cited by The Times, reads, ‘Acknowledging your personal guilt is a useful start point in overcoming unconscious bias.’ Anyone who chooses to ‘disagree’ with the statement is marked as being incorrect, with too many wrong answers leading to the failure of the module.

The module would then have to be retaken in order for students to start their course.

Advert

Another question asks whether ‘equality means treating everyone the same’, with those who respond ‘yes’ told they are wrong. ‘In fact,’ the course states, ‘equality may mean treating people differently and in a way that is appropriate to their needs so that they have fair outcomes and equal opportunity.’

Students are also asked to agree with the statement, ‘It is important to think about and understand our own prejudices and stereotypes so we don’t treat someone else unfairly or inappropriately’, while other questions ask what year the university’s biodiversity strategy was approved and how long it takes to reach Dundee by bus.

Person taking test (Alamy)Alamy

The introduction of the course has been met with backlash from academics and members of the public online, with many accusing the university of stifling free speech and subjecting students to indoctrination.

Advert

One tweet reads, ‘Oh dear, St Andrews. What happened to the academic aspiration of supporting the development of enquiring minds? Who actually believes that mandatory ethical indoctrination and guilt-mongery will foster open-mindedness or kindness?’

A St Andrews student who has remained anonymous said she ‘wasn’t happy’ with the introduction of the test, reiterating the belief that forcing students to agree with the statements contradicted free speech.

She told The Times, ‘Effectively you had to agree with what they’re saying and these statements weren’t factual things, these were opinions. It seems like they [the university] are pushing an agenda and it appears performative and contrary to academic freedom and freedom of thought.’

Advert

The student said first-year students had found themselves in a difficult position as a result of the test because they did not want to begin their time at university by complaining or alienating themselves.

A spokesperson for St Andrews has said the majority of the courses had been requested by students.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Scarlett Johansson Settles Disney Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’
Celebrity

Scarlett Johansson Settles Disney Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains
News

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal
Sport

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’
Viral

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Diversity, University

Credits

The Times

  1. The Times

    St Andrews university sets bias test for entry

 