University Sets Unconscious Bias Test For Entry

The University of St Andrews’ introduction of an unconscious bias test students must pass before they begin their courses has been met with backlash.

The new procedure sees students at the Scottish university undertake compulsory modules on sustainability, diversity, consent and good academic practice, and asked to agree with certain statements on the topics.

In order to be enrolled on their university courses, the students must ‘pass’ by agreeing with the necessary statements.

One of the statements, cited by The Times, reads, ‘Acknowledging your personal guilt is a useful start point in overcoming unconscious bias.’ Anyone who chooses to ‘disagree’ with the statement is marked as being incorrect, with too many wrong answers leading to the failure of the module.

The module would then have to be retaken in order for students to start their course.

Another question asks whether ‘equality means treating everyone the same’, with those who respond ‘yes’ told they are wrong. ‘In fact,’ the course states, ‘equality may mean treating people differently and in a way that is appropriate to their needs so that they have fair outcomes and equal opportunity.’

Students are also asked to agree with the statement, ‘It is important to think about and understand our own prejudices and stereotypes so we don’t treat someone else unfairly or inappropriately’, while other questions ask what year the university’s biodiversity strategy was approved and how long it takes to reach Dundee by bus.

The introduction of the course has been met with backlash from academics and members of the public online, with many accusing the university of stifling free speech and subjecting students to indoctrination.

One tweet reads, ‘Oh dear, St Andrews. What happened to the academic aspiration of supporting the development of enquiring minds? Who actually believes that mandatory ethical indoctrination and guilt-mongery will foster open-mindedness or kindness?’

A St Andrews student who has remained anonymous said she ‘wasn’t happy’ with the introduction of the test, reiterating the belief that forcing students to agree with the statements contradicted free speech.

She told The Times, ‘Effectively you had to agree with what they’re saying and these statements weren’t factual things, these were opinions. It seems like they [the university] are pushing an agenda and it appears performative and contrary to academic freedom and freedom of thought.’

The student said first-year students had found themselves in a difficult position as a result of the test because they did not want to begin their time at university by complaining or alienating themselves.

A spokesperson for St Andrews has said the majority of the courses had been requested by students.