University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal

Arizona State University students have organised a rally to get Kyle Rittenhouse, who they call a ‘racist murderer’, off their campus.

Despite Rittenhouse being acquitted of killing two men and injuring another when he attended Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha on August 25, 2020, a university group called Students for Socialism ASU have called for his removal from the university’s campus.

Taking to Twitter, the students branded the 18-year-old a ‘violent, blood-thirsty murderer’ and set out a series of demands for the university to meet, calling the not-guilty verdict the result of a ‘flawed “justice” system’.

The Twitter group, listed as a ‘socialist, revolutionary Marxist club’, encouraged followers to attend a ‘sign-making event’ in the Mecha Room (MU 080) today, Monday, November 29 at 6pm in preparation for a ‘rally’ on December 1, at 3.30pm at the Nelson Fine Arts Center Courtyard.

The group’s demands were listed as:

Withdraw Kyle Rittenhouse from ASU. Release a statement against white supremacy and racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse. Reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a space safe from white supremacy. Redirect funding from ASU PD to support the multicultural center and establishment of a CAARE center on campus.

The group stated that ‘even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system’ that Rittenhouse was ‘still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims’.

‘Join us to demand from ASU that these demands be met to protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer,’ it concluded.

Alongside Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU have also called on the administration board to remove Rittenhouse over concerns for their own safety, Fox News reports.

Despite Rittenhouse studying online, a spokesperson for the university socialist group said how the jury’s dismissal of Rittenhouse’s actions as self-defence has meant that a ‘mass shooter’ has been ‘carelessly allowed’ to carry on at the university. They explained how the campus was ‘already unsafe as it is’ and that the groups hope to ‘abate this danger as much as possible’.

‘[The trial] effectively gives right-winged individuals the license to kill other individuals who protest for human rights,’ they concluded.

As a result of the verdict, several riots erupted around the country and Rittenhouse has faced backlash from not only his university peers, but QAnon followers, for describing their views as ‘complete insanity’.

