Unmasked Shopper Pulls Gun On Man Who Asked Him To Put On Face Cover In Florida
An unmasked Walmart shopper from Florida pulled a gun on another customer following an apparent dispute over face coverings.
Security footage taken at the Royal Palm Beach store shows the unmasked man pushing an older man in a wheelchair on the afternoon of Saturday, July 11. The older man had pulled a red neckerchief over his mouth.
A shopper wearing a mask could be then seen to approach the pair, and words were exchanged. At this point, the unmasked man gave the masked man the middle finger, before proceeding to pull a handgun from his waistband,
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has said that the unmasked man threatened to kill the other man before pushing the wheelchair out into the parking lot. He and the older man then drove away in a white Chevy Equinox, CBS Miami reports.
Thankfully, nobody was injured during this altercation, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have since identified the unmasked man.
Police spokesperson Teri Barbera told the Sun Sentinel:
The suspect has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. The investigation is still open and active.
Detectives have been interviewing the man in question, but have not disclosed his identity. Specific details about the altercation also remain undisclosed.
On Wednesday, July 15, Walmart announced that all customers entering Walmart stores or Sam’s Club business would be required to wear masks, beginning July 20.
In a corporate blog post, Walmart U.S. Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said:
According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.
We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.
We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.
Approximately 65% of Walmart’s 5,000 stores and clubs are in areas where there is some sort of government mandate in place regarding face coverings. It’s hoped this new move will help to bring some consistency across the business.
Those with any information about this incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
