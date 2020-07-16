Unmasked Shopper Pulls Gun On Man Who Asked Him To Put On Face Cover In Florida

According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.

We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.

We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.